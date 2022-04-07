SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. -- Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, announced March 29 his “strategy to win” to more than 260 total force Mobility Air Forces leaders during the Spring Phoenix Rally at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The rally was held March 29-31.
In conjunction with releasing his strategy and priorities, Minihan engaged leadership in discussing force resiliency and how to work together to ensure the MAF is prepared to deliver rapid global mobility in a peer-competitor fight.
“Warrior culture is required to make this strategy possible … unleashing and empowering incredible Airmen and families biased toward action, unencumbered by bureaucracy, and intentionally disruptive to the status quo,” Minihan said. “We will tolerate nothing less.”
Minihan outlined his four fundamental vectors within the strategy as Develop Ready Airmen and Families, Advance Warfighting Capabilities, Project and Connect the Joint Force, and Ensure Strategic Advantage.
“I need you bothered, like me, to work harder, move faster, and passionately enable our operational wings to make our missions and people more successful,” Minihan said.
Additionally, Minihan described three specific ways AMC will move forward with what he referred to as “a foundation of unrepentant lethality.”
AMC will hone its tactics, techniques and procedures to make best use of its current force.
AMC will extract maximum value out of existing capabilities and rapidly field them to further strengthen its force.
AMC will develop the decisive mobility force of the future unbound by traditional structures, approaches and technologies to dominate any enemy.
The strategy identified a victorious end state as one in which mobility forces can communicate, navigate and maneuver at the tempo required to win inside the Indo-Pacific area of operations and anywhere else.
Minihan emphasized that AMC Airmen must project, maneuver, connect, and sustain the Joint Force with an unrelenting drive to accelerate winning results now and in the future.
“Let me be crystal clear: Victory will be delivered on the shoulders of Mobility Airmen, and victory starts now,” Minihan said. “I am honored to serve beside you. Bring your courage. Let’s go!”