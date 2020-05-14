Barrett, Raymond discuss Space Force’s status and future; debut new recruiting ad

ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) -- Air Force Secretary Barbara M. Barrett and Chief of Space Operations, Gen. John Raymond, unveiled the Space Force’s first recruiting video Wednesday, suggesting that the 30-second ad is a centerpiece of the nascent service’s continued evolution as the newest independent branch of the U.S. military.

The recruiting ad was only one of many topics Barrett and Raymond addressed during a 40-minute webinar sponsored by the Space Foundation, an organization that advocates for space and is comprised of businesses and organizations with connections to all facets of space operations, policy and commerce.

In her brief opening remarks, Barrett noted the importance of explaining the Space Force, what it does and why creating the first new branch of the military since 1947 is necessary.

The most tangible example, she said, is the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office X-37B, in partnership with the U.S. Space Force which will launch again for the sixth time on May 16.

“This reusable space plane has completed five missions with 2,865 days of total time on orbit,” she said. “And, the next time the X-37B takes off it will deploy FalconSat-8, a small satellite developed at the U.S. Air Force Academy -- where the first 86 cadets recently commissioned into the Space Force. FalconSat-8 will carry five experimental payloads and provide cadets a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience with space operations.”

Adding another detail, Barrett said the mission will carry another experiment fashioned by the Naval Research Laboratory that will attempt to transform solar power into radio frequency microwave energy and then transmit the energy to Earth.