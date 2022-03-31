ARLINGTON, Va. -- Brig. Gen. Terrence A. Adams, Concepts and Strategy Air Force Futures Military deputy director, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, was awarded the President Joseph R. Biden’s Lifetime Achievement Award during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., March 20.
Adams was nominated by the Lowcountry Rice Culture Project, a Charleston, South Carolina-based clearinghouse and partnership builder for activities that explore, reveal, and reclaim the shared cultural inheritance of the Southeastern Lowcountry rice industry as a basis for promoting community development and advancing the cause of human dignity.
Dr. Kim Cliett Long, Lowcountry Rice Culture Project executive director, presented the award to Adams and three other honorees during the ceremony.
“The Lowcountry Rice Culture Project is honored to have played a part in recommending these four highly esteemed individuals for presidential recognition of their volunteer service,” she said. “Their collective commitment and sincerity to public service are highly commendable.”
Presented to those who have completed more than 4,000 hours of community service, the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award was earned by Adams for championing STEM and cybersecurity in the youth community.
Adams explained his desire to serve the community ignited when he was a student and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity member at Auburn University in 1994. During the last five years, he has directed his efforts specifically toward establishing the path for future generations who possibly will fill increasing STEM and cybersecurity jobs.
“I believe the nation needs more young individuals in cyber and STEM,” Adams expressed. “I think it is important we develop a nation focused on career fields of the future.”
Beyond his contributions to advance diversity and inclusion within the Department of the Air Force, Adams has invested time into several organizations and programs that aim to inspire future generations to become more involved in cyber and STEM. These include CyberUP, Cyber Patriot, Computer Science for All, and Legacy Flight Academy. His volunteer service extends beyond local efforts and impacts communities nationwide.
Adams discussed his goal to create an infrastructure for future servicemembers — one where children can attend school, particularly in under-represented areas, and explore career paths in cyber and STEM.
“I believe we have a responsibility to help shape America by making a connection to the community and ensuring the nation has what it needs in the next 40, 50 years,” he stated. “[My work] is a long-term strategic plan to get the nation to understand the value of STEM and cyber security for our nation’s defense.”