Celebrating Women's History at Vandenberg Space Force Base
Children at Vandenberg Space Force Base came to celebrate Women's History Month at the base library recently. They learned all about influential women with a book reading and participated in space-related activities.
Celebrating Women's History at Vandenberg Space Force Base
Mar 22, 2022
Local-news
Military-vandenberg
Vandenberg Space Force Base
Combined Space Operations Center
U.s. Air Force
U.s. Space Force
Combined Force Space Component Command
Royal Air Force
Royal Canadian Air Force
Royal Australian Air Force
