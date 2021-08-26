Combined Force Space Component Command commander Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt (front center) stands with attendees of the first Commercial Integration Cell (CIC) Summit held at a commercial facility in Colorado Springs on Aug. 20, 2021.
The first-ever summit of more than 45 attendees was an expanded version of a bi-annual meeting that normally takes place at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., between the CFSCC commander and staff and representatives from the 10 current CIC partners. Additional attendees this year included the Commercial Satellite Communications Office, the U.S. Space Force chief data officer, and representatives from U.S. Space Command, Space Operations Command, Combined Space Operations Center, the 18th Space Control Squadron, National Space Defense Center, and the Satellite Communications Integrated Operations Division.
Topics discussed included integration into space domain awareness, commercial satellite communication planning, and increased sharing of operational data.
