Specialist 4 Quineaja Davis stands for a photo in front of the Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building Dec. 13, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base. An Electromagnetic Duty Operator working at the Combined Space Operations Center, Davis recently won the CFSCC third quarter award in the junior enlisted category, in part because she helped in the effort to monitor secure U.S. Space Command and commercial satellite communication links during the emergency airlift operation at Kabul Airport, ensuring the evacuation of more than 124,000 U.S. citizens and multi-national refugees from Afghanistan.