CSAF earns Doolittle Award
CSAF earns Doolittle Award

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. received the General James Doolittle Award from Massachusetts Institute of Technology for his significant contributions to the advancement of U.S. airpower during a virtual event April 22.

Since 1994, the Security Studies Program has held an annual event to honor the memory of MIT alumni and World War II hero Gen. James Doolittle.

“It is a real honor, and I wish I could be there in person,” Brown said. “I’d really like to thank you for this prestigious award, and the honor of being associated with such a legendary Airman and a national hero. He was really involved in a lot of ground breaking aviation areas. He lived with ingenuity, innovation and he was one that was willing to take risks.”

Doolittle served as a test pilot and aeronautical engineer before entering MIT, where he earned his master's degree and the first Ph.D. in Aeronautics from any American university. He received the Medal of Honor for leading the famous Doolittle Raid and was promoted from lieutenant colonel to brigadier general, skipping the rank of colonel.

Doolittle remains the only American to receive both the country's highest military and civilian honors — the Medal of Honor and the Medal of Freedom.

Brown expanded on his key focus areas and included leadership suggestions for cadets in attendance from MIT's Detachment 365.

“There are no dumb questions,” Brown said. “Don't be afraid to ask and then always ask for what you want. The worst the Air Force can do is tell you no, and the answer is a guaranteed no if you don't ask.”

