CSAF Memo to Airmen: Leadership Library

Airmen,
Today I am launching the CSAF Leadership Library. This is a new way of looking at the traditional reading list – a fluid set of media that I have personally explored – that changes and evolves as novel ideas are published, recorded, and debated.
I am an avid reader and consumer of information, constantly looking for ways to broaden my perspectives and develop myself as a leader. As a learning leader, I’m in constant search for a range of ideas and perspectives that force me to think more broadly and provide me an opportunity to engage in deeper conversations with regards to leadership and world events. I also work to remain both physically and mentally fit with daily workouts and periods of reflection. I combine my morning workouts with thought-provoking podcasts that I often discuss with my staff. That is why you will see podcasts and other non-traditional media included in my Leadership Library.
Like many of you, I spend every day learning. As a leader, I am still learning, even as your 22nd Chief of Staff. I listen to podcasts and constantly read about leadership – I hope you do as well. The Leadership Library is not static and will have periodic additions as I come across media and ideas I’d like to share to generate dialogue. My aim is that this Leadership Library sparks conversations for you with fellow Airmen, with your family, and with your friends.
Part of the reason the United States Air Force is the best in the world is our thirst for knowledge and the way we challenge and question the status quo – no matter what package it comes in. President Kennedy once said, “Leadership and learning are indispensable from each other.” Think deeply about the ideas presented in this Leadership Library, challenge preconceived notions, and find ways to build a better Air Force for today’s Airmen and for those who will follow us. As always, I’m proud to serve alongside you.
Sincerely,
CHARLES Q. BROWN, JR.
General, U.S. Air Force
Chief of Staff
