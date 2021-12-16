Conference
(U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Kadielle Shaw)

Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker, Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, poses for a group photo with senior non-commissioned officers attending the Senior Enlisted Leader conference on Vandenberg Space Force Base Dec. 1, 2021. The conference is a three-day event meant to master strategic initiatives for Senior Enlisted Leaders. 

