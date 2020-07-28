CSpOC and 614th AOC Change of Command, Space Delta 5 Activation

Col. Monique C. DeLauter, incoming Director, Combined Space Operations Center, and Commander, 614th Air Operations Center (right), salutes Maj. Gen. John E. Shaw, Commander, Combined Force Space Component Command and Space Operations Command (left), during a change of command event at Vandenberg Air Force Base July 24. The passing of the guidon followed by a salute to a gaining superior officer is a time honored tradition symbolizing a transfer of command. DeLauter will lead a team of more than 450 joint and coalition space professionals with a mission to execute operational command and control of space forces to achieve theater and global objectives.