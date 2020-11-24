Department of the Air Force selects six candidate locations for US Space Command Headquarters

WASHINGTON (AFNS) -- The Department of the Air Force, on behalf of the Office of Secretary of Defense, has selected six candidate locations for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters.
The six locations include Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Offutt AFB, Nebraska, Patrick AFB, Florida, Peterson AFB, Colorado, Port San Antonio, Texas, and Redstone Army Airfield, Alabama.
Self-nominated communities from across 24 states were evaluated as potential locations for hosting the headquarters.
The Department of the Air Force evaluated each location and will now conduct both virtual and on-site visits at each candidate location to assess which location is best suited to host the U.S. Space Command Headquarters. This assessment will be based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, and costs to the Department of Defense.
The Department of the Air Force anticipates selecting the preferred location for U.S. Space Command Headquarters in early 2021.
In the interim, Peterson AFB will remain the provisional location for U.S. Space Command Headquarters until a permanent location is selected and facilities are ready to support the mission.
