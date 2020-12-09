Elimination of Vandenberg for Space Command headquarters questioned

A U.S. Senator and Congressman from California have questioned the decision to exclude Vandenberg Air Force Base as a permanent location for the U.S. Space Command headquarters in an open letter sent to a top military leader on Tuesday.

In the letter sent to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, Rep. Salud Carbajal and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, both Democrats, sought a clarification on the selection process, specifically requesting information about how the base was evaluated.

Last year, Vandenberg Air Force Base was initially included on a list of top three finalists to host Space Command, which was formally established in December 2019.

"[We] respectfully request that you provide us with specific information about Vandenberg's scores in each of the evaluation factors and their criteria, including relative to other bases," according to the letter. "We also request that you provide precise details about how the evaluation factors and criteria changed between the selection processes in 2019 and 2020."

Air Force leaders on May 15 issued a point system explaining how the selection process works, according to Air Force Magazine.

Then, on Nov. 20, the Air Force announced that Vandenberg was eliminated as a finalist to host Space Command and issued a new list of front-runners that included bases in six other states.