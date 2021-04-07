Federal officials urge military to consider Vandenberg AFB for new space training unit

Two U.S. senators and a congressman from California have called for military officials to consider Vandenberg Air Force Base as a top candidate for a new space readiness and training unit after rejecting the base for U.S. Space Command headquarters.

Rep. Salud Carbajal and Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla also requested more information about why Vandenberg AFB was knocked off the list to house headquarters, according to a March 11 letter sent to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Additionally, the letter recommended that officials consider locating Space Training and Readiness Command, or STARCOM, which would serve as the parent organization responsible for the education of several U.S. Space Force units, at Vandenberg AFB.

"We believe that Vandenberg AFB will be a top-tier candidate due to its existing training assets, including the 533rd Training Squadron," according to the letter.

The squadron is a unit that trains Space Force guardians in space warfare, including satellite command and control. The squadron was assigned to the authority STARCOM's Colorado-based provisional unit during a ceremony at Vandenberg AFB in September 2020.