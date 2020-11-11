Finnish delegation visits Vandenberg AFB

The Finnish Air Force Delegation received a mission briefing about the Combined Force Space Component Command on Oct. 30 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. During their visit, they received a tour of the base and learned more about the missions of the CFSCC and 18th Space Control Squadron. U.S. Space Command, through the CFSCC, is committed to working with international partners like Finland to deter aggression and conflict, as well as to defend U.S. and allied freedom of action in, from and through the space domain.
