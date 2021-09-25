Brig. Gen. Alfred K. Flowers, Jr. (center), Air Force Medical Service Manpower, Personnel and Resources director, gets his brigadier general rank pinned on by his sons, Kendell Flowers (left), a cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Ayden Flowers, a cadet at Texas A&M, during his promotion ceremony at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington Va., Sept. 7, 2021.