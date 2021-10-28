A1C Luis Rodriguez currently works as a Water and Fuel Systems Maintenance Journeyman at the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron.
At work, this Hawk assists Space Launch Delta 30 launches by ensuring facilities across the base to have access to clean water, natural gas for heat and critical fire suppression capabilities.
Rodriguez also ensures that all fire suppression systems are functioning properly and up to code as well as providing hydrostatic cooling capabilities for the various launch pads across base.
"I joined the USAF to serve my country," said Rodriguez, whose hometown is Miami, Florida.
He is also the vice president of Civil Engineer Activity Council.
When not at work, Rodriguez is working on his CCAF degree, hiking, gaming with his friends and traveling with his wife.
