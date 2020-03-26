Health, child care, haircuts among topics explored at Vandenberg virtual town hall

“That’s good; that’s where we want it,” Mastalir said of the base’s lack of cases. “We like zero. Either way, when we get the first one, we’re going to be prepared … to make sure that we take care of that person and we’re going to be prepared to make sure that we prevent the spread to others.”

In response to the health crisis, which has led federal, state and local officials to encourage most residents to remain at home for the foreseeable future, VAFB raised its Health Protection Condition, or HPCON, to “Charlie,” which is below only "Delta" on the five-level public health severity scale.

To explain what that means for people on the base, Mastalir and other health officials used a colorful chart titled “Public Health Risk Categories” and outlined the steps for the “Charlie” classification, which signals a “substantial” health threat, according to the Department of Defense, and is enacted when there is “sustained community transmission” of that threat.

Dr. Raymond Clydesdale, the 30th Medical Group commander, outlined the conditions under which someone would be placed under quarantine, isolation or in a 72-hour restricted hold.