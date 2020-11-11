Not even 24 hours had elapsed since he graduated from a New York City high school in 1943 when Bob Mettauer walked into a military processing center to be shipped north to Rhode Island for Navy boot camp. At the time, World War II was raging across the globe.

Mettauer, 96, described his first day in boot camp as one of the "worst" in his life. In a matter of months, he was in machinist mates school and when he finished, received orders to the USS Ticonderoga (CV-14), although he wanted to be on a submarine. He's a plankowner, meaning he's part of the Ticonderoga's original crew.

On Jan. 21, 1945, Mettauer's ship was struck by two kamikaze fighters somewhere near the Sakishima Islands, setting off the aircrafts' bombs and killing hundreds of sailors. Among those killed was Mettauer's friend.

"Except for about two hours, being on the Ticonderoga was a pleasure cruise," Mettauer said Wednesday.

Mettauer was the grand marshal of the Veterans Day mini-parade at the Casa Grande Mobile Home Estates in Santa Maria. He's also known as "Bicycle Bob," and has logged more than 100,000 miles since he started biking regularly in the 1990s.

The parade was one of many events across the Central Coast that honored military veterans and active duty service members. Unlike previous years, Veterans Day 2020 came with twist, with veterans, families and spectators wearing masks, physically distancing and avoiding large crowds to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus.

During a ceremony at Pine Grove Cemetery in Orcutt, a small crowd of spectators wore masks and sat in physically distanced chairs before a uniformed color guard and Air Force Maj. General John Shaw, who addressed the crowd. American Legion Post 534 organized the event.

At Casa Grande, the car parade wound along a route past each of the neighborhood's 72 veterans as drivers honked their horns in vehicles decorated with American flags and window paint. The sun was shining and the weather was ideal for such an event.

One veteran was Bob Stoltey, 83, a Cold War era Air Force veteran who watched the parade with his wife, Shirley, and Hoot, their Yorkie. Stoltey served from 1956 to 1960, achieving the rank of Airman Second Class.

When his orders arrived, Stoltey requested to be stationed in California because that's where he was born and raised, but instead he received orders to Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, where he loaded nuclear bombs onto B-52s.

It wasn't the most ideal duty station, but Stoltey made the best of it. He was a biker and rode throughout the state, exploring the Black Hills and visiting the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

"I thought it was a foreign country," Stoltey said, jokingly. "It was snowing and blowing in February. I was dead!"

Across town, at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, more than 100 cars passed through a drive-up Veterans Day barbecue. Organized by local attorney Michael Clayton, the event was held at the Veterans Memorial Hall on West Tunnell Street for 19 years, but the Elks hosted it this year due to coronavirus guidelines.

"The vets took care of us and they continue to take care of us," Clayton said, adding that the city didn't want him to proceed with the event. "If we hold off a year and wait until next year, there's going to be a number of vets that will pass away who didn't hear us."

Musician Joe Chavira, whose father served in the US Army Airborne during the Korean War, played a song for the crowd. Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, who called herself an "Army brat" because she grew up while her father was active duty, reminded the crowd of the sacrifices veterans make.

"There's these little nuances of these sacrifices," Patino said. "We know that many of our men and women have come back with physical injuries [and] invisible injuries that we don't always see. [It's] so important for us to support every single veteran."