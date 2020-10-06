A group of locals gathered on the east lawn of the Lompoc Civic Center on Saturday morning as part of the national Our Sister's Keeper Movement that seeks to end military sexual trauma while backing the passage of the I Am Vanessa Guillén Act.

Emily Simmons, a nine-year Air National Guard servicewoman at Vandenberg Air Force Base and two-time sexual assault survivor, organized the rally on Oct. 3 in unison with a reported 24 other cities and 16 states throughout the country who are speaking out against military sexual assault and in support of the I Am Vanessa Guillén Act.

Guillén, a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier who did not report sexual harassment by an unnamed sergeant out of fear, was found dead on April 22 in Fort Hood, Texas, a victim of homicide. If the legislative bill passes, it would make sexual harassment a punishable crime under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and would also permit those who were sexually harassed or assaulted to file claims within the DoD for compensation.

"I didn't tell anyone. I didn't even tell my husband," Simmons said, remembering the 2017 incident that took place when she was stationed in Arkansas. "I didn't tell any friends. I [told myself] 'I'm not going to be that girl.'"

While based at Vandenberg Air Force base, Simmons experienced an attempted sexual assault by a civilian while attending a large public event in San Luis Obispo in 2019, which brought up old wounds that forced her to address her PTSD symptoms.

Simmons said she is working to file assault charges through the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations against her assailant stationed in Arkansas, and also is pursuing a PTSD retirement due to her ongoing bouts of debilitating anxiety and fear.

"My commander is outstanding," she said of the support she is receiving from her Vandenberg superior. "And I'm out here today, sharing my story because I want it to stop."

Attendees Mayor Jenelle Osborne and Ann McCarty, executive director of the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center in Lompoc, stood in support of Simmons and others fighting to be heard.

According to McCarty, many are afraid to speak out in fear of not being believed or ostracized by the ones closest to them.

"For some people, reporting is not the safest thing to do," McCarty said. "The victim is blamed and vilified — 'It's her fault, she was drunk.' And the perpetrator is thought to be a stand-up [person]. They say, 'he wouldn't do that, he's such a nice guy.' I see it everyday."

A lesser known fact, McCarty pointed out, is that the rate of sexual violence against men in the military is also concerning which involves a tendency not to report due to "and added layer" of fear that others might question their masculinity or sexual preference.

Should victims lack confidence in the people they should be reporting to, McCarty said that contacting a rape crisis center is always an option. The visit does not require those in the military to submit an official report to their superiors.

"People are dying, and that's not acceptable, especially in the military," McCarty said. "These individuals put on uniforms every day to protect you and me. And to not have protections in place for them and a system created for them where they can report freely without fear of retaliation, that's the big thing."

Angelina Bonner and her 15-year-old daughter Jayelyn, who was sexually assault at age 13 by an enlisted soldier when the family was stationed in Massachusetts, also attended the rally.

"We didn't tell anyone because we didn't really want to believe he would do something like that — they were family friends," Jayelyn said of her attacker, who was a friend's dad.

Upon immediately reporting the sexual misconduct after the incident two years ago, Jayelyn recalled being asked if she had been wearing revealing clothing to warrant the assault at her friend's sleepover.

Her reported attacker has since been dishonorably discharged and was forced to attend counseling. However, Jayelyn says, his name was not added to the National Sex Offenders Registry.

One of seven demands being made by the Our Sister's Keeper Movement includes adding all convicted sex crime offenders in the military to the National Sex Offenders Registry, and protecting enlistees from sexual harassment and assault at Military Entrance Processing Stations and during the recruiting process.

"People who are supposed be protecting us and keeping us safe shouldn't be the ones hurting us and making us feel worthless," Jayelyn said.

Bonner said she now raises her kids differently, with a heightened level of awareness of who they can trust. She has also applied greater restrictions on where her children can go.

"Normally we could just move base to base and expect to have instant family and friends," Bonner said. "And now that's no longer possible."

Report an incident To report military sexual misconduct related to Vandenberg Air Force, the regional Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Coordinator: Call 805-606-7272 (SARC)

Or visit, 723 Nebraska Ave., Building 10525

Call the 24/7 hotline at 805-588-7233

For more information, visit www.vandenberg.af.mil/SARC/ To reach the United States Department of Defense Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office which manages all site coordinators, visit www.sapr.mil/ For off-base assistance, contact Ann McCarthy at the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center: Email ann@ncrccpc.org

Call the 24-hour support line at 805-736-7273

For more information, visit www.sbcountyrapecrisis.org/

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

