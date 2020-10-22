Joint training makes Australia’s F-35 mission fully operational

Royal Australian Air Force Maj. Christopher Baker, 61st Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tom Hayes, 61st FS commander, pose for a photo Sept. 9, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The U.S. Air Force has been strengthening alliances and partnerships by training F-35A Lightning II fighter pilots alongside the RAAF since 2014. All RAAF personnel are scheduled to return to RAAF Base Williamtown, Australia, by December 2020. The first B-course for the student pilots at RAAF Base Williamtown is projected to launch in January 2021 and will be taught by instructor pilots that trained at Luke AFB.