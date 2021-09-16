Landsat community events rescheduled Landsat 9 Launch Week activities have been rescheduled following the delay of the Landsat 9 mission launch to Sept. 27. Educational community events, cohosted by NASA, USGS and Explore Lompoc, now will be held Sept. 23 through Sept. 30. For more details about scheduled activities, go to explorelompoc.com/landsat.

The anticipated liftoff of the Landsat 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base has been pushed back to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, according to agency officials.

Officials on Thursday morning cited the reason for moving the date from Sept. 23 was "out-of-tolerance high winds for the operation and conflicts with other customers using the Western Range."

The upcoming launch is a joint-agency mission conducted by NASA and the United States Geological Survey, and coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Landsat mission, which is credited with providing the longest continuous record of Earth’s land surface from space.

The Landsat 9 satellite is expected to launch from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 3 on United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket.

The $885 million Landsat 9 mission will be the ninth in the program with a purpose of replacing the Landsat 7 satellite, which has been in orbit since 1999, according to officials.

Landsat mural completed ahead of Sept. 23 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Bundled in a coat and a pair of gloves splattered with paint, artist and Lompoc Mural Society curator Ann Thompson, held a thin paintbrush and carefully applied the last lines of black paint to the solar array panel of a small satellite depicted on the giant Landsat mural located on I Street and Ocean Avenue in downtown Lompoc.

