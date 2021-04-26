You have permission to edit this article.
Live ULA Launch Broadcast: Delta IV Heavy NROL-82
Live ULA Launch Broadcast: Delta IV Heavy NROL-82

Watch live as ULA's Delta IV Heavy rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, CA with the NROL-82 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Launch is scheduled for 1:46 p.m. PDT (4:46 p.m. EDT.) on Mon., April 26, 2021. Broadcast is scheduled for 1:26 p.m. PDT (4:26 p.m. EDT.)

Watch United Launch Alliance's live broadcast of ULA's Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, as part of the NROL-82 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. The launch is scheduled for 1:46 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Read more about the launch on the ULA mission page, here

See additional videos about this mission and previous launches on ULA's YouTube page, here

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Delta IV Heavy rocket will launch the NROL-82 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Liftoff will occur from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

