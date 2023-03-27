Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach and Cloverlane Foundation have joined up to honor local veterans on National Vietnam Veterans Day, Wednesday, March 29, at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Dr.

Members of the public are invited to attend the daytime ceremony and cost-free community barbeque, slated for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The day is observed each year across the nation, marking the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from Vietnam in 1973.

The Vandenberg Strategic Space Force Base Color Guard will open ceremonies at 11 a.m., followed by presentations from local, state and national dignitaries including Art Kaslow who will serve as emcee; Steve Baird; City of Buellton Mayor Dave King; 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, and Congressman Salud Carbajal.

Post Commander Al Salge will also honor Vietnam veterans and their spouses with a special pinning presentation.

Following the program, attendees are invited to enjoy a free barbecue lunch provided by Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Maria Elks, and live music by Bill Agin & Territorial Law.

Attendees can also enjoy a collection of military vehicles on display provided by Dennis Beebe and the Flat Fender Friends Club.

In addition, veteran organizations from the Tri-County area will have information booths outlining services and opportunities for veterans and their families.

Also featured will be local businesses and service organizations offering information and giveaways to attendees.

There will be a special scholarship presentation for two Santa Ynez High School seniors, Tabitha Pearigen and Zackery Bennett, who will be enlisting with the Coast Guard Academy upon graduation.

According to event organizers, both Pearigen and Bennett are champion swimmers and were highly recruited by many colleges but instead chose the Coast Guard.

The event is sponsored by the City of Buellton, both Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Maria Elks, US Bank, Valley Fresh, and Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation.

Santa Ynez Valley veterans who sacrificed their lives

• Adolph Burchardi, a Marine Corps sniper who died just days before the end of WWI when he was shot by an enemy sniper.

• Delbert Carter, was one of 14 US Navy prisoners of war executed by a Japanese firing squad on June 19, 1945.

• George Downs, a Buellton local born in 1924, owned a ranching business in high school with fellow fallen veteran John Pedercini. Downs, who was assigned to an Army anti-aircraft unit in Honolulu, Hawaii, became ill and died in an Army hospital.

• Lucius Manning, a US Army Air Corps pilot who served in WWI. After the war, Manning served as CEO of American Airlines and established a 4,000-acre ranch famous for purebred heifers and Tennessee walking horses. He re-entered the Airforce in 1942 and died when his B26 bomber crashed in Alabama.

• John Melbourne, a US Army Company Commander born in Indiana, trained at Camp Cook (now Vandenberg Air Force Base) in 1942 in the Sixth Armored Division. Melbourne, who lived in Solvang, died in France in 1944.

• George Ortega, a US Army sergeant who grew up farming in Buellton. He died in heavy action in the Pacific while fighting the Japanese. He was honored with the Purple Heart, among other citations. Ortega was the oldest of four brothers who all served in the military.

• John Pedercini, a B24 bomber pilot whose aircraft was shot down and crashed in a controlled glide over Austria in 1944. He was buried in a cemetery in Lorraine, France.

• Grant Schley, a pilot raised in New England, left Yale University his freshman year to establish an airline between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles in 1935. Seven years later, Schley was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Air Transport Command Faring Division. He died, along with three others, when his B-25 crashed in the foothills of the Sierra Madre Mountains in 1943. He was 35 years old.

• Hermann Burchardi, a Naval pilot from Solvang, drowned in 1948 when his Douglas AD2 Fighter Bomber crashed during a training exercise off the coast of San Diego.

• William Alvarado Valdez, a US Army Private who grew up in the Santa Ynez Valley before moving to Monterey and voluntarily enlisting before the Korean War broke out. The 20-year-old infantry tank crew member died in action in the Republic of Korea in 1950.

• Billie Beard, a Colorado native who grew up in Lompoc, joined the Army after graduating from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. Beard served in Korea and Germany before being transferred to Vietnam, where he drowned off the coast in 1962.

• Richard Henrey, a 19-year-old Army airman from Solvang, died on his second tour of duty in Vietnam when his helicopter crashed into the ocean in 1967.

• John Robert Hill, originally from Altadena, grew up in the Santa Ynez Valley and joined the U.S. Marine Corps shortly after graduating from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in 1956. Hill, a staff sergeant and career soldier, died in combat in Vietnam in 1969.

• Robert Pacheco, a U.S. Marine Private 1st Class, died while fighting in south Vietnam in 1968. He was 20 years old.

• David Tibbetts, a US Army combat radio operator who grew up in Solvang, died while serving a tour of duty in south Vietnam in 1967.

• Steven Staggers, a Buellton local who enlisted in the US Navy after graduating from high school. Staggers died when his helicopter crashed during a training exercise at Camp Pendleton in 1978.

• Aaron Allen, a U.S. Marine from Buellton, enlisted in 2004 after graduating from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. Allen died on his second combat tour in Iraq in 2008. A memorial site honoring his service is on Avenue of Flags.

• Joshua Townsend, a US Army Special Forces Green Beret who grew up in Solvang and graduated from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in 1997. Townsend enlisted in the Army in 2003 and received a bronze star for gallantry in combat. He died in January 2009 in Afghanistan.

