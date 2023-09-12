One-hundred years ago the U.S. Navy experienced its largest peacetime disaster when the lives of 23 sailors were lost after seven naval destroyers ran aground on Sept. 8, 1923 at Point Honda, off the coast of present-day Vandenberg Space Force Base.
The incident, known as the Honda Point Disaster, symbolizes a loss of U.S. Navy ships greater than that during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
Local community leaders recently held a set of presentations to mark the centennial anniversary of the Point Honda shipwreck that occurred locally — but was felt around the world.
Flags across Vandenberg Space Force Base were flown at half-staff on Sept. 8, with a Taps bugle call played at 9:05 p.m. to align with the time of the disaster.
Dr. James Carucci, a former curator at the base responsible for management of historic properties in the Honda Point area, and Lompoc Museum Director Dr. Lisa Renken led a discussion “The Price of Good Navigation is Constant Vigilance,” at Lompoc's Stone Pine Hall on Friday and Saturday that was attended by members of the public.
The museum program focused on actions taken by the U.S. Navy before and after the incident, and how the historic location of the disaster has been managed for the past 100 years.
Renken, who has worked extensively with local and national newspaper databases and historical documents, explained that in the space of less than 20 minutes, seven navy destroyers were wrecked on the jagged rocks at Point Honda.
"Many theories have been offered to explain the disaster including human error, arrogance, discomfort with new technology, and irregular wave behavior due to an earthquake in Japan an ocean away," she said. "Despite a court of inquiry and court martial trial, the exact cause of the disaster continues to be debated."
According to Dr. Scott Bailey, deputy command historian for Space Operations Command, and former Space Launch Delta 30 historian, new technology since then has markedly improved outcomes for maritime standards.
During a briefing held at the base library on Sept. 7, Bailey provided context for the seafaring incident that he said represents a turning point in maritime history.
“The first 12 NAVSTAR global navigation satellites launched by the U.S. were placed into orbit from Vandenberg 55 years after the Honda Point shipwreck," Bailey said. "The first launch occurred on Feb. 22, 1978, from Space Launch Complex-3E, which is located on South Vandenberg just a short distance from the Honda Point memorial."
He said NAVSTAR GPS is considered the cornerstone of space-based navigational capabilities, operated by the U.S. Space Force. It provides services to the global population, combatant commanders and American and Allied warfighters.
History of Honda Point Disaster
A total of 14 ships of Destroyer Squadron Eleven (DesRon 11) were steaming south in a single file from San Francisco Bay to San Diego Bay on the evening of Sept. 8, 1923. All were Clemson-class destroyers, less than five years old, as noted by Charles A. Lockwood and Hans Christian Adamson in the book titled "Tragedy at Honda."
The ships turned east to course 095, believed to be the Santa Barbara Channel, at 9 p.m., navigating by estimation of positions from their course and speed, as measured by propeller revolutions per minute. At that time, maritime technology relied heavily on the crew, or "dead reckoning" and following the lead ship, since electronic radio navigation aids were new and not completely trusted.
Led by Capt. Edward H. Watson, the ships simulated combat conditions by conducting radio silence throughout their bay-to-bay journey. Newly installed long-range radio navigation equipment (LORAN) along the coast was primitive and signaled the ship formation as being off course.
“However, due to a lack of training and understanding of electronic positioning from LORAN, the information was misinterpreted,” said Bailey.
The site of the shipwreck, known as Point Pedernales or "Devil's Jaw," has been considered a navigational hazard since the Spanish explorers first arrived in the 16th century, characterized by rocky outcroppings that are often shrouded in thick fog.
As stated by local author Maury Hoag in the book called "Jaws of Honda," even experienced locals in the area knowingly avoided the dangerous waters.
However, caught in the intense and all too familiar "Vandenberg Fog," stuck between thrashing waters, and suffering from navigation errors, sailors aboard U.S. Navy destroyers navigated directly into the tragedy, as described by Hoag.
After only five minutes from their journey traveling eastward, the ships collided with the California coastline, tearing apart the destroyers and trapping sailors aboard. The sounding alarms from the first seven ships warned the remaining destroyers of the perils, enabling the four final destroyers to evade the fatal conditions.
In total, seven destroyers and 23 sailors were lost, while 745 sailors were saved.
Today, a plaque and memorial are found at the site of the disaster.