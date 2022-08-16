Lompoc native Seaman Eric Xiong is learning the necessary skills to be a U.S. Navy future warfighter as a hull technician.
As a hull technician, Xiong will be responsible for maintaining the integrity of a ship, conducting repairs and ensuring its mission capability, according to Navy officials.
Xiong is a student at Naval Education and Training Command — an advanced technical school that teaches sailors to be highly skilled, operational and combat-ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
Sailors are known to be some of the most highly trained people on the planet who require highly dedicated instructors, according to Navy officials.