Los Alamos native Chief Petty Officer Robert Palmer is serving the U.S. Navy through his assignment to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120, which supports the E-2D carrier airborne early warning aircraft — known as the Hawkeye.

Palmer, who joined the Navy 20 years ago, currently serves as an aviation machinist's mate.

“Both my parents were Navy, and we have a lot of military in my family,” he said. "I wanted to go and do something that was exciting."

Growing up in Los Alamos, Palmer attended Righetti High School and graduated in 2001.

He said he relies upon the skills and values — similar to those found in Los Alamos — to succeed in the military.

“Growing up in Los Alamos, I learned the importance of a strong work ethic. My mom's family owned land that used to be a 27-acre dairy ranch," Palmer explained. "We had a small orchard and maintained the land, so hard work was something I learned early in life."

These lessons have aided Palmer in his naval career.

The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye recently celebrated the 15th anniversary of its first flight, which occurred Aug. 3, 2007.

Known as the Navy’s “digital quarterback,” the Hawkeye gives the warfighter expanded battlespace awareness, and its command and control capability makes it a multimission platform through its ability to coordinate concurrent missions such as airborne strike, land force support, rescue operations and support for drug interdiction operations.

The Hawkeye is one of the aircraft launched from an aircraft carrier.

Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.

Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.

Since USS Langley's commissioning 100 years ago, the nation's aircraft carriers and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.

"The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy's centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence," said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, program executive officer for aircraft carriers. "These ships touch every part of our Navy's mission to project power, ensure sea control and deter our adversaries."

Serving in the Navy means Palmer is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Whoever owns the sea owns the power,” Palmer said. "Power at sea goes back thousands of years. Power projection and force projection are the most important elements of national security."

With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the importance of accelerating America’s advantage at sea.

“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, chief of naval operations. “The U.S. Navy — forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power — deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans.

"As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet,” Gilday said.

Palmer and the sailors he serves with have many opportunities to achieve during their military service.

“What I value most in my military career is the opportunity to mentor others,” Palmer said. "I enjoy seeing other people succeed."

As Palmer and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy allows me to know that I've accomplished something in my life,” Palmer added. “I've learned a great deal about how we can carry ourselves. I'm proud of who I am, what I've done and where I'm going."

