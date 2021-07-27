VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, celebrated retired veteran Lt. Col. Lloyd Daniels’ 100th birthday in Orcutt on July 16. Daniels spent 22 years in service and witnessed many of the first missile launches while stationed at Vandenberg.
Lt. Col. Lloyd Daniels’ 100th birthday celebrated
- Airman Kadielle Shaw, Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs
