Military officials plan to rename Vandenberg Air Force Base, more launches in 2021

More missile, satellite and rocket launches are planned at Vandenberg Air Force Base in 2021 than last year, and the installation will also officially change its name to Vandenberg Space Force Base.

At least 12 launches are planned this year, including three Falcon-9 rockets and a Missile Defense Agency test, Col. David Rickards of the 30th Space Wing said Thursday, as he delivered the annual State of Vandenberg Air Force Base address via Zoom.

The launches are scheduled more frequently, in part, because of two launches planned in 2020 that were delayed until 2021.

The launch of the NROL-82 satellite at the end of April will include one of the last Delta IV heavy rockets, which will eventually be phased out.

Rickards, who spoke in place of Col. Anthony Mastalir, the 30th Space Wing’s commander. summarized the past year as “accomplished” despite the pandemic, and rolled out an ambitious agenda for the base in the coming months.

Vandenberg Air Force Base seeking volunteer docents to protect snowy plover lover breeding season Vandenberg Air Force Base is seeking volunteer docents for the 2021 Western snowy plover breeding season to assist in balancing wildlife prote…

“Vandenberg Air Force Base will become Vandenberg Space Force Base,” Rickards said, adding there’s no date for the change but anticipates the transition happening soon. “With one of the highest launch tempos for the base, it’s going to be a busy year for the missileers, or a busy decade I should say.”