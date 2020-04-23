Military working dogs train to save lives

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The 30th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog Flight conducted a roadway detection training April 15 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

During the training, the squadron's military working dog and handler teams faced a test of endurance and readiness as they rucked approximately 2 miles from the kennels toward Wall Beach and back.

“The ruck helps handlers understand the dog’s fatigue level,” said Staff Sgt. Stephen Sanchez, who also works as a trainer. “Handlers can be dispatched at any moment to a threat and need to know how long their dog can effectively work before needing to take a break.”

Before the ruck, each handler geared up with equipment vests, helmets, water, for both them and their dog, an arrangement of leashes, a thermometer to check their dog’s temperature, a muzzle and toys. With the dogs prepared and equipment in hand, the teams began their journey.

Once teams reached the halfway point, they were faced with a simulated roadway training exercise, where six training explosive ordinance devices were buried for the teams to find. Each team was evaluated on its ability to efficiently detect the roadside explosives.