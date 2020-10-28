You have permission to edit this article.
Minuteman III test launch delayed due to downrange weather
Minuteman III test launch delayed due to downrange weather

  • Updated
In this Aug. 2, 2017, file photo, an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test from Vandenberg Air Force Base. A similar test was conducted from the base Wednesday morning.

 U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Dudley

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base was delayed early Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions at the target area downrange, according to base officials. 

The launch has been rescheduled for between 12:27 a.m. and 6:27 a.m. Thursday. 

The launch program is an operational test of an Air Force Global Strike Command ICBM, which is a part of the United States' nuclear weapons system, and helps the command evaluate the Minuteman III and gather data to keep the system effective.

The Air Force adheres to strict protocols while performing operational test launches, only launching when all safety parameters with the range and missile are met.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

