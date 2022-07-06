An unarmed Minotaur II intercontinental ballistic missile will be launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday in a first-ever test of a new re-entry vehicle developed by the Air Force, according to military officials on Wednesday.

The precise time of the launch was not provided, but will take place on Thursday morning from the base, according to Vandenberg SFB officials.

The launch involves the first test of the Mk21A re-entry vehicle that the Air Force will use on future LGM-35A intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The test launch is designed to demonstrate "preliminary design concepts and relevant payload technologies in operationally realistic environments," according to the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.

Officials added that the Air Force's new ground-based strategic deterrent ICBM was officially designated to be the LGM-35A missile in April.

Vandenberg SFB officials said no information was immediately available for the launch time window and to periodically check the base's social media pages for updates.

Anyone with questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg SFB operations is encouraged to contact Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or email at sld30.pa.workflow@us.af.mil. For questions on the Mk21A or its mission, contact AFNWC Public Affairs at 505-553-3558 or email at afnwc.public.affairs@us.af.mil.