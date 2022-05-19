Capt. Taylor Bye speaks with Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and Maj. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, Air Force chief of safety, after a ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., May 11. Bye was awarded the 2020 Koren Kolligian Jr. Trophy to recognize her outstanding airmanship when her A-10C Thunderbolt II suffered a catastrophic gun malfunction and she safely performed a belly landing with the loss of the aircraft landing gear and canopy.