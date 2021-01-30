New Defender SUVs provide cooler, smoother ride for canines

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- The Air Force Security Forces Center’s vehicle program delivered the first of new military working dog patrol vehicles to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, as part of their initiative to modernize Defender equipment across the Air Force.

The improvements from previous patrol vehicles is the result of AFSFC’s vehicle program’s input to the Federal Service Law Enforcement Vehicle Equipment Standardization initiative and is focused on keeping MWD handlers and canines mission-ready.

Security Forces members at Robins learned about the vehicle “hot dog” system, which automatically kicks in when the interior gets too hot for the canines. The full-size sport utility vehicles also have a more spacious interior that gives the dogs a more comfortable ride.

78th Security Forces Squadron receives new K-9 SUV’s Staff Sgt. Autumn Smith, 78th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, places, Zorro, in a new K-9 modified SUV at Robins Air Fo…

“These new vehicles are definitely an upgrade,” said Staff. Sgt. Matthew Cerulli, MWD handler with the 78th Security Forces Squadron. “I think the best thing is the ‘hot dog’ system, which, in case of an emergency, we have to leave our dog in the vehicle and it gets too hot, an alarm will go off, the windows will roll down and the A/C will crank on to help keep the canines cool.

“However, I think the dogs’ favorite thing is the additional room. We have some large canines and in this new vehicle they can get up and stretch out as needed,” Cerulli added.

“AFSFC’s Vehicle Program seeks efficiencies in vehicle procurement, decreases redundancies and streamlines processes to improve law enforcement readiness,” said Master Sgt. Michael Roth, Security Forces vehicle program manager at AFSFC.