No donation is too small; VAFB supports CFC

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- Each year, federal employees and retirees donate to different charities and causes around the world by giving to the Combined Federal Campaign.
According to the official website, the CFC has raised more than $8.4 billion since its creation in 1961 and is the world’s largest annual workplace charity campaign.
“The Combined Federal Campaign is an annual opportunity for the federal community to support charities through monetary and volunteer contributions,” said Capt. Emily Ward, Vandenberg AFB lead CFC representative. “There are thousands of vetted charities to donate to and the impacts of these donations are endless. For example, $2 per month towards Children and Family Services goes towards starting a home library with ten new books for a child in need.”
Aligning with this year’s theme of “Show Some Love”, Vandenberg Air Force Base set a goal to raise $44,000 in donations towards CFC designated charities for the duration of the campaign from Sept. 21, 2020 through Jan. 15, 2021.
“This has been a challenging year for charities as traditional fundraisers have been postponed indefinitely and financial hardships are affecting thousands of people. Regardless of the cause that is most important to you, the world is struggling and people need help now more than ever,” said Ward. “With thousands of charities to choose from, the CFC offers an additional avenue for the federal community to come together and Show Some Love, which is their slogan and it’s so fitting.”
In order to reach that goal, there are many different ways members can donate to more than 20,000 non-profit organizations worldwide. Individuals can give through a payroll deduction or a one-time donation, by submitting a selfie through the CFC website, and for the first time by pledging volunteer hours to support local, national, and international charities.
“You can give online at GiveCFC.org, download the CFC Giving Mobile App, or complete a paper pledge form. All you need is your Unit Code from your group point of contact to ensure the donation counts for Vandenberg,” said Ward. “No donation is too small! There’s often a misconception that it takes a large donation to make a difference, but that isn’t the case. Seemingly small donations have huge impacts on people and communities in need.”
To help spread awareness and to highlight charities during the campaign, each week was dedicated to a “cause of the week”. Some of the “causes of the week” included end hunger, education, military support, global health, housing and shelter, as well as mental health.
“The CFC helps countless people and groups across the world every year. Children, families, veterans, shelters, animals, and schools, to name a few, all benefit from the contributions made,” said Ward. “You can choose to donate locally or anywhere across the world that is important to you.”
As Vandenberg AFB rings in the New Year, their CFC goal for the base stands at 77%, raising approximately $33,858.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!