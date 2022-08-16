Tech. Sgt. Ashley Majewski, right, 436th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental facility manager and logistics noncommissioned officer in charge, and Zarafshan “Zaro” Mirzaie, an Afghan evacuee, revisit the same C-17 Globemaster III that carried Zaro to the U.S., reflecting on the one year anniversary of Operation Allies Refuge at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware Aug. 8. After flying out of Afghanistan during OAR, Zaro met and began working with Majewski at a hair salon during Operation Allies Welcome on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.