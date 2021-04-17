PACAF hosts historic Women, Peace, Security symposium

Some would say it takes a unique form of resilience for military members who make a permanent change of station (PCS) every few years to adapt and rebuild their social networks in new locations. For a local group of CrossFit enthusiasts on Vandenberg Air Force Base, their shared passion for fitness and achieving their personal best propelled them to create their own close-knit exercise group, which also paved the way for each to place in the top 10 percent of a recent CrossFit competition.