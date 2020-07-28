Registration open for rescheduled State of VAFB webinar
0 comments

Registration open for rescheduled State of VAFB webinar

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lompoc and Santa Maria chambers of commerce are accepting registrations for this year’s State of Vandenberg Air Force Base presentation, which will be held online at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.

The event, which was moved online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to feature comments from 30th Space Wing Commander Col. Anthony Mastalir regarding the happenings at VAFB.

The webinar will be presented via Zoom, only to members of the Lompoc and Santa Maria chambers. There is no cost. Registration is required by Tuesday, Aug. 4.

To register, visit lompoc.com or santamaria.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Space Force begins transition into field organizational structure
Military

Space Force begins transition into field organizational structure

During a virtual pre-recorded ceremony June 24, the U.S. Space Force executed numerous organization changes in its first realignment actions to transition from the previous Air Force major command structure into the new service’s flatter field organization structure announced June 30.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News