'Reinventing aerospace': Startup looks to launch its 3D printed rockets out of Vandenberg Air Force Base

A startup company that is looking to become the first to launch rockets made completely from parts produced with a 3D printer may soon blast its unique vehicles into space from the Lompoc Valley.

Relativity Space, which bills itself as the first company to utilize 3D printing, robotics and artificial intelligence to reinvent aerospace manufacturing, has reached an agreement with the U.S. Air Force to assess the viability of conducting launch operations out of Vandenberg Air Force Base. The company announced the move Wednesday.

Per the Right of Entry agreement, Relativity staff will work alongside 30th Space Wing personnel to review a location currently comprised of a structure referred to as Building 330 and its adjacent land area.

Relativity had already secured a launch site Right of Entry for a pad at Cape Canaveral in Florida, making the VAFB site potentially its second.

“We’re honored to begin this partnership with the 30th Space Wing and join the exclusive group of private space companies able to conduct launches at Vandenberg,” Relativity CEO Tim Ellis said.

If the VAFB site is approved, it would be capable of supporting Relativity’s rocket, Terran 1, which the company claims is the world’s first and only fully 3D-printed rocket, as well as the company’s future vehicles.

Relativity Space noted that its senior leadership team, drawn both from longtime aerospace companies and industry pioneers, has executed dozens of successful launches at VAFB.

“The 30th Space Wing takes great pride in supporting the next generation of leaders in space,” said Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander. “We are impressed by Relativity’s innovative approach to reinventing aerospace manufacturing via 3D metal printing and robotics paired with an executive team of seasoned aerospace leaders. We look forward to working with Relativity as its West Coast launch partner for many years to come.”