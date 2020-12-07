You have permission to edit this article.
Rep. Carbajal, leaders serve for Thanksgiving at VAFB
Rep. Carbajal, leaders serve for Thanksgiving at VAFB

  • Updated
  • 0

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- Base leadership, Rep. Salud Carbajal, United States Congressman, and Gina Carbajal, his wife, serve Thanksgiving lunch to service members at the Breakers Dining Facility Nov. 26 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Leadership participated in this annual tradition, and are often joined by community leaders, to show their appreciation and to spend time with service members, as many are away from family during the holiday season. 

