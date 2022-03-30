Reserve pioneer of Women in Aviation celebrated through art

Retired Col. Kathy Cosand, first Air Force Reserve Command female pilot and 2nd Lt. Kat Justen, Air Force Reserve Command Office of History and Heritage combat artist, sign lithographs and engage with attendees at the Women in Aviation International Conference in Nashville, Tenn., March 18, 2022. During the event, Cosand was recognized for her contributions to women in aviation history as being the first woman to fly the C-141 Starlifter, to be awarded the Air Medal, to attend aircraft commander training, and to receive a waiver to fly during her pregnancy.