Royal Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey Visit

Royal Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Paul Godfrey (left), UK Space Command commander, stands in front of the Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) headquarters building with Brig. Gen. Michael Conley (right), CFSCC deputy commander, Dec. 10, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
During his visit, Godfrey met with CFSCC leadership and UK personnel based at Vandenberg, to discuss the integration of UK and U.S. personnel, operations, and space capabilities.
Established on Apr. 1, 2021, UK Space Command is a joint command staffed from the Royal Navy, British Army, Royal Air Force, civil service, and key members of the commercial sector. The command brings together three functions under a single two-star military commander: space operations, space workforce training and growth, and space capability.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.