Santa Maria native returns from deployment aboard ship at center of COVID-19 outbreak

Mariah Arellano’s Navy career started with a keychain.

At a career fair during Arellano's junior year at Pioneer Valley High School, a U.S. Navy booth offered official swag, including keychains, in exchange for filling out a form with contact information.

Arellano, 19, intended to get the keychain as a souvenir for her dad, but a Navy recruiter eventually contacted her and convinced her to enlist in the military. After graduating from PVHS in June 2019, she joined the fleet on July 23.

One year later, Arellano completed a deployment with the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) — the ship at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak this spring, the high-profile firing of its captain and a senior leadership shake-up at the Department of the Navy.

Arellano enlisted as a boatswain’s mate, a job that includes driving the ship and fighting fires, and one of the oldest and most fundamental occupations in the Navy.

The aircraft carrier departed from its home port of San Diego on Jan. 17 and returned on July 9. COVID-19 first was detected on the ship in late March following a port stop in Vietnam. More than 1,100 crew members became infected, according to CBS News.

One sailor, a 41-year-old chief petty officer, died in April after becoming infected, according to Department of Defense officials. Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, the ship’s captain, was relieved of command during the deployment after a letter he wrote requesting help skipped the chain of command and was leaked to the public, department officials said.