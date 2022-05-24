The Santa Ynez Valley will honor Memorial Day over the weekend beginning Saturday, May 28, through Monday, May 30, in remembrance of the men and women across the nation who have scarified their lives in some 60 military actions that claimed 1.4 million over a span of 223 years.
"Memorial Day weekend, we remember and honor all service men and women who gave their lives to protect us, our freedoms, and way of life from the Civil War to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars," said Alvin Salge, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139.
On Saturday, members of the Santa Ynez Valley VFW Post 7139 and American Legion Post 160 and assisting veterans will place American flags on all veteran graves located at the Mission, Chalk Hill, Oak Hill and Saint Mark's cemeteries.
Local veterans who would like to assist Saturday with the flag-laying ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery, 2560 Baseline Ave. in Solvang, are asked to show up at 9 a.m. to help decorate over 900 graves, Salge said.
The public is invited to view or assist during the solemn observance, he noted.
VFW Post 7139 members then will hand out red poppies to the public in front of the Albertsons grocery store in Buellton from 1 to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Red poppies hold a special significance as they were first distributed after World War I to honor the service men and women who perished in the war.
On Memorial Day, May 30, American Legion Post 160 will conduct a series of short ceremonies at 10 a.m. at Chalk Hill Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. at Santa Ines Mission Cemetery, 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery and 11:30 a.m. at Saint Mark's Cemetery.
The Memorial Day weekend of events will conclude with a final program at noon Monday conducted by VFW Post 7139 at the Solvang Memorial Veterans Hall. The program will include a performance by the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale and visiting speakers from Vandenberg Space Force Base, American Legion Post 160 and the local Boy Scouts of America chapter.
A barbecue hosted by the Solvang Vikings’ Club for veterans and their families will follow.
All Santa Ynez Valley veterans, residents and their families are invited to participate in the weekend of events.
The Veterans Hall is located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.