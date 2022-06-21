The senior enlisted leader of Vandenberg Space Force Base will retire later this month after more than a quarter century of service, military officials announced Tuesday.

A ceremony will be held Friday at the base's Pacific Coast Club, where Chief Master Sgt. Jason R. DeLucy will retire after 26 years of serving in the Air Force, according to Vandenberg officials.

At Vandenberg, DeLucy served as the command chief master sergeant for Space Launch Delta 30, which controls Vandenberg's 118,000-acre installation.

DeLucy has been the senior enlisted leader at the base since December 2020, providing service as the principal adviser to Space Launch Delta 30's commander on all issues affecting airmen, guardians and civilians, according to officials.

Base officials said DeLucy is responsible for the "effective utilization, training and development" of 3,700 personnel contained in 12 squadrons and 19 Delta staff agencies."

In addition, DeLucy has direct oversight of health and welfare programs of more than 18,500 retirees, base personnel and their families, according to base officials.

Space Launch Delta 30 supports a variety of base activities, including developmental systems testing and "assured access" to space for Department of Defense agencies and private companies, according to Vandenberg officials.

DeLucy is originally from Scranton, Pennsylvania, and joined the Air Force in August 1996. Following basic training in San Antonio, Texas, DeLucy arrived in Port Hueneme Naval Base, where he completed general purpose vehicle maintenance technical training.

DeLucy's entrance into basic training also coincided with the prototype of what was to become Warrior Week, which is now known as Basic Expeditionary Airman Skills Training, or BEAST Week — an aptitude test that puts everything together the trainees have learned over several weeks, according to the Air Force.

During his career, DeLucy has served in various leadership roles within his career field at major- and headquarter-level Air Force commands, and participated in various operations, including Joint Forge, Allied Force, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom and New Dawn.

He was assigned to various bases throughout the world, including in South Korea, Italy and Saudi Arabia.

DeLucy ultimately became a military training instructor at Lackland Air Force Base, serving from 2005 to 2008, before advancing to military training section supervisor, serving from 2008 to 2009.

In October 2016, DeLucy advanced to chief master sergeant, which is the Air Force's highest enlisted rank and in 2019, he earned a bachelor of science in organizational leadership from Columbia Southern University.

DeLucy holds various awards, including a Meritorious Service Medal with seven oak leaf clusters and Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster.