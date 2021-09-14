VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- Space Delta 1 held an assumption of command and activation ceremony for the 1st Delta at the 533rd Training Squadron on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Sept. 2, 2021. The training squadron provides training in initial skills, specialized warfighter follow on and advanced training events and courses to prepare U.S. Space Force forces and designated joint and allied partners to prevail in a Contested, Degraded, Operationally- Limited, all- domain environment.
Space Delta 1 Assumption of Command and 1st Delta Operations Squadron Activation Ceremony
