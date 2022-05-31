VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE — Space Delta 5 (DEL 5) hosted a change of command ceremony where U.S. Space Force Col. Monique DeLauter relinquished command and U.S. Space Force Col. Phillip Verroco assumed command of the unit at Vandenberg Space Force Base May 24.
U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) commander and Space Operations Command (SpOC) vice commander, was the presiding officer. Just like DeLauter, Verroco will be in a ‘dual-hat’ position, also acting as the Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) director.
DEL 5 is the U.S. Space Force command and control organization within SpOC that is presented to U.S. Space Command and the Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) to accomplish the CSpOC mission, which is providing tailored space effects on demand to support combatant commanders and accomplish national security objectives.
The CSpOC operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week to coordinate, plan, integrate, synchronize, and execute space operations. These actions provide tailored space effects on demand to support combatant commanders and accomplish national security objectives.