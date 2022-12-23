OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea — The U.S. Space Force officially activated and assigned U.S. Space Forces – Korea to the U.S. Forces Korea sub-unified command in a ceremony Dec. 14 here.
Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion assumed command of the new SPACEFOR-KOR, a subordinate unit to U.S. Space Forces – Indo-Pacific, whose mission is to further synchronize space operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.
“Today marks the next milestone in strengthening our ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Korean alliance,” said McCullion. “Our U.S. and Republic of Korea alliance was forged more than 70 years ago, as we stood shoulder-to-shoulder in war. With the world around us evolving, so, too, must we.”
Gen. Paul LaCamera, United Nations Command / Combined Forces Command / United States Forces Korea commander, presided over the ceremony activating the newest USSF component, normalizing the presentation of space forces on the Korean peninsula. “The activation here today of U.S. Space Forces Korea, a subcomponent of U.S. Space Forces INDOPACOM, enhances our ability to defend the homelands and ensures peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia.” said LaCamera. SPACEFOR-KOR will be headquartered at Osan Air Base, to maximize synergy between the 7th Air Force headquarters and the 607th Air Operations Center.
SPACEFOR-KOR will provide space planning and employment expertise, as well as space command and control to the USFK commander. The component’s cadre of space Guardians will work with allies and partners to integrate space activities into shared operations, activities, and investments.
“Without a doubt, the United States’ ability to synchronize in all domains is unparalleled,” said Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, commander of SPACEFOR-INDOPAC. Mastalir gave remarks at the Dec. 14 event, which followed his own component’s activation Nov. 22 in Hawaii.
One of the many mission areas the new component will focus on is missile warning operations, which provides in-theater near-real-time detection and warning of ballistic missile launches.
“Just 48 miles north of us exists an existential threat; a threat that we must be prepared to deter, defend against, and – if required – defeat,” said McCullion.