ARLINGTON, Va. — Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman embarked on a two-day visit to Thule Air Base, Greenland, Dec. 21-22.
The tour, which came to be known as “Standing Watch,” serves to link Space Force senior leaders with Guardians and Airmen stationed overseas during the holidays.
“I cannot begin to express how proud and grateful I am of our Guardians and Airmen serving far from home, and their incredible commitment to the mission,” Saltzman stated. “They are doing tremendous work day in and day out to keep our nation safe.”
As the Space Force’s northernmost installation, Thule AB offers the Department of Defense a “Top of the World” advantage and space superiority. Guardians with the 821st Space Base Group, 12th Space Warning Squadron and the 23rd Space Operations Squadron Detachment 1 operate various systems for missile warning, missile defense and space surveillance operations 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.
“I love coming to Thule! Coming to say happy birthday to our Guardians and happy holidays to everyone makes it extra special,” Towberman said. “We can’t appreciate enough, the hard work our team does at the top of the world.”
Saltzman and Towberman’s visit to Thule came during the “dark season,” a time when the base will not see sunlight from November until February.
“I’m exceptionally proud of Team Thule and the work we do here every day,” said Col. Brian Capps, Thule Air Base and 821st Space Base Group commander. “Having our Space Force senior leadership travel 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle to recognize them is a testament to the dedication and hard work they accomplish every day protecting North America and its allies.”
Throughout the visit, Saltzman and Towberman spoke with Guardians and Airmen who call Thule their temporary home away from home.
“We’re here to recognize our Guardians and Air Force teammates and say thanks for all you do,” Saltzman said. “We understand it can be tough being away from home during this time of year, and we want you to know your hard work has not gone unnoticed.”