Members of the Space Tacticians Course stand in front underneath a static display of a P-40 Warhawk aircraft after completion of their course at Vandenberg Space Force Base June 30. Hosted by Space Delta 5’s 55th Combat Training Squadron, the 8-day course consisted of 39 personnel, 19 students and 20 instructors from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, U.K. and U.S. with the intent of enhancing current global space operations through effective planning.