The booster touched down on one of SpaceX’s rocket landing platforms named “Of Course I Still Love You,” located a few hundred miles downrange in the Pacific Ocean, according to SpaceX.
Monday's successful launch clears the way for SpaceX's next Falcon 9 rocket launch, slated for Wednesday night from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, for the world’s first all-civilian human spaceflight to orbit.
Spectators who gathered across the Central Coast to watch the launch of Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket — a privately designed, unmanned rocket built to carry satellites — instead saw it explode midair and debris rain down on nearby areas.
Photos: Firefly Alpha rocket explodes after launch from Vandenberg
090221 Firefly Alpha launch 01.JPG
Updated
090221 Firefly Alpha launch 02.JPG
Updated
090221 Firefly Alpha sequnce 06.JPG
Updated
090221 Firefly Alpha sequnce 04.JPG
Updated
090221 Firefly Alpha sequnce 05.JPG
Updated
090221 Firefly Alpha sequnce 08.JPG
Updated
090221 Firefly Alpha sequnce 01.JPG
Updated
090221 Firefly Alpha sequnce 07.JPG
Updated
090221 Firefly Alpha sequnce 03.JPG
Updated
090221 Firefly Alpha sequnce 4.JPG
Updated
090321 Firefly wreckage 2.jpg
Updated
090321 Firefly wreckage 5.jpg
Updated
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.